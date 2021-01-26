Court documents show second person at scene of College Station officer-involved shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - New documents show another person was at the scene of last week’s officer-involved shooting.

According to court documents, Celeste Perez, 26, was a passenger during a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 6 around 1:00 a.m. last Thursday. That is same time and place a College Station police officer shot and killed driver Ryan Stallings, 33, during a traffic stop.

Police Chief Billy Couch said at a press conference Thursday Stallings produced a handgun from the console and that is when he was shot. While Stallings, who had been under investigation for drug crimes, is not specifically named in this new report, the report does state that Perez was dating the driver and lived in the same home as the individual.

According to authorities, Perez admitted to traveling to College Station to traffic a wholesale amount of MDMA and cocaine. Police say she had intimate knowledge of drug sales in Brazos County that was corroborated with a search warrant.

KBTX previously reported that Perez’s home on Navarro Drive was searched the same morning that Stallings was shot. Documents show officers found large amounts of several drugs.

Perez is currently facing five charges of manufacture and delivery. Her bond is set at $442,000.

In the days following the shooting, CSPD repeatedly refused to answer questions about whether there was another person at the traffic stop or if the search of Perez’s apartment was connected to the Stallings investigation.

Tuesday morning police confirmed that this report is related to the same investigation which led to last week’s officer-involved shooting. Due to the active status of this investigation, no other details can be discussed. When the investigation is complete, it will be presented to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

