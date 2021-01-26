COVID in Context: 42% of all new Brazos County cases since August have been from 18-24-year-olds

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Beginning Aug. 25, the Brazos County Health District started reporting the percentage of daily new cases that could be attributed to residents in the 18-24 age group.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District (KBTX)

Since Aug. 25, BCHD has reported 10,540 new cases of COVID-19. Using the daily percentages of 18-24-year-old cases, it can be calculated that 4,391 cases came from that age group within that same time frame, accounting for about 42% of all cases Aug. 25-present.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District (KBTX)

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.