Advertisement

COVID in Context: 42% of all new Brazos County cases since August have been from 18-24-year-olds

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Beginning Aug. 25, the Brazos County Health District started reporting the percentage of daily new cases that could be attributed to residents in the 18-24 age group.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District
Per data from the Brazos County Health District(KBTX)

Since Aug. 25, BCHD has reported 10,540 new cases of COVID-19. Using the daily percentages of 18-24-year-old cases, it can be calculated that 4,391 cases came from that age group within that same time frame, accounting for about 42% of all cases Aug. 25-present.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District
Per data from the Brazos County Health District(KBTX)

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three TDCJ guards stabbed by inmate at Ellis Unit, two hospitalized
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of fake sergeant scam
Caldwell man in critical condition after aggravated assault
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
48 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, 112 new cases
Officers on scene were examining a Jeep Wrangler that was eventually towed away. No other...
Private Investigator, former BPD Sergeant shares analysis of investigating officer-involved shootings

Latest News

Celeste Perez, 26
Court documents show second person at scene of College Station officer-involved shooting
Alabama Tornado Damage
Deadly tornado rips through Birmingham suburbs
COVID in Context: Jan. 26
COVID in Context: Jan. 26
Springlike today
Tuesday Morning PinPoint Forecast 1/26