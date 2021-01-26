Deadly tornado rips through Birmingham suburbs

Fultondale, ALABAMA (KBTX) - A line of thunderstorms spawned at least one large tornado, causing significant damage in a north Birmingham suburb early Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service confirms a “large, extremely dangerous” tornado touched down very early Tuesday morning. Most of the damage was reported in Fultondale, about ten minutes north of Birmingham, Alabama. One person is confirmed dead, and more than a dozen were sent to the hospital for injuries.

The threat for tornadoes extended from parts of Texas early Monday morning, to portions of the southeast later Tuesday afternoon, but this isolated tornado has caused the most damage from all the severe storms yet.

The NWS will conduct a damage survey to officially declare the strength of the deadly storm.

This hotel on Walker Chappel Road in Fultondale appears to be one of the hardest hit areas from the storm. @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/DVNrQELeLk — Byron Khalil (@ByronKhalilTV) January 26, 2021

NEW VIDEO—

(FULTONDALE, Ala.)



Sunlight shows depth of damage from possible tornado on New Castle Rd. Rescue crews will attempt 2nd search mission soon. 1 death confirmed so far. 17 ppl rushed to hospital. @spann @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/HpTXriYu2U — Stoney Sharp (@StoneySharp3340) January 26, 2021

