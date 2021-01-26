Deadly tornado rips through Birmingham suburbs
At least one person has died from an overnight destructive tornado in Alabama
Fultondale, ALABAMA (KBTX) - A line of thunderstorms spawned at least one large tornado, causing significant damage in a north Birmingham suburb early Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service confirms a “large, extremely dangerous” tornado touched down very early Tuesday morning. Most of the damage was reported in Fultondale, about ten minutes north of Birmingham, Alabama. One person is confirmed dead, and more than a dozen were sent to the hospital for injuries.
The threat for tornadoes extended from parts of Texas early Monday morning, to portions of the southeast later Tuesday afternoon, but this isolated tornado has caused the most damage from all the severe storms yet.
The NWS will conduct a damage survey to officially declare the strength of the deadly storm.
