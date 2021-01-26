Girl Scouts teaming up with food delivery services this cookie season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Girls Scouts of Central Texas (GSTX) has kicked off the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Season with some new ways to make purchases.

COVID-19 has forced the girls to sell in socially distant, contact-free ways to help keep everyone safe.

GSTX has teamed up with food delivery services like Grubhub and Favor, that will allow online pickup and delivery orders.

From now until Feb. 28 purchases through Grubhub and Favor websites or apps can be made during the weekend. Times will vary on the scout’s availability.

All your favorite cookies will be available for purchase including the newest, Toast-Yay! It’s inspired by french toast and is dipped in icing.

Our local Girl Scouts will still have several booths around town, click here to find out when and where.

