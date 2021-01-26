Advertisement

Gran Fondo bike ride canceled for a second year

The annual bike race was also canceled in 2020 because of coronavirus concerns
Gran Fondo Canceled
Gran Fondo Canceled(KBTX)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 6th Annual St. Joseph Health Gran Fondo has been canceled for a second year due to the pandemic.

The bike race was scheduled for Sunday, April 25.

St. Joseph Health cited a rise in COVID-19 cases and says it needs to remain focused on meeting the health and safety needs of our community.

Organizers say they have no intention of discontinuing the event and hope for a safe return in 2022.

The annual bike race was also canceled in 2020 because of coronavirus concerns.

Registered participants will be contacted directly about their options because of the cancellation.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three TDCJ guards stabbed by inmate at Ellis Unit, two hospitalized
Caldwell man in critical condition after aggravated assault
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of fake sergeant scam
Officers on scene were examining a Jeep Wrangler that was eventually towed away. No other...
Private Investigator, former BPD Sergeant shares analysis of investigating officer-involved shootings
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
48 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, 112 new cases

Latest News

Graze 'Em College Station now open
New grazing service creating charcuterie boxes in BCS
Photo provided by Girl Scouts of Central Texas
Girl Scouts teaming up with food delivery services this cookie season
Tuesday Midday Weather Update 1/26
Tuesday Midday Weather Update 1/26
Alabama Tornado Damage
Deadly tornado rips through Birmingham suburbs