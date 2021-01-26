Gran Fondo bike ride canceled for a second year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 6th Annual St. Joseph Health Gran Fondo has been canceled for a second year due to the pandemic.

The bike race was scheduled for Sunday, April 25.

St. Joseph Health cited a rise in COVID-19 cases and says it needs to remain focused on meeting the health and safety needs of our community.

Organizers say they have no intention of discontinuing the event and hope for a safe return in 2022.

The annual bike race was also canceled in 2020 because of coronavirus concerns.

Registered participants will be contacted directly about their options because of the cancellation.

