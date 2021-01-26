Advertisement

Highway 6 down to one northbound lane

The roadway is expected to be fully open in about 30 minutes to an hour
(KGNS)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Department has warned that your evening commute might be disrupte.

The 1200 block of Earl Rudder Freeway has only one northbound lane open, according to a tweet from CSPD. They expect the roadway will be fully open in about 30 minutes to an hour.

Traffic seems to already be backed up on Highway 6 at the University Drive overpass.

