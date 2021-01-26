Highway 6 down to one northbound lane

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Department has warned that your evening commute might be disrupte.

The 1200 block of Earl Rudder Freeway has only one northbound lane open, according to a tweet from CSPD. They expect the roadway will be fully open in about 30 minutes to an hour.

Traffic seems to already be backed up on Highway 6 at the University Drive overpass.

Traffic Advisory: 1200 block of Earl Rudder FWY North bound will be down to one lane for approx 30 minutes to an hour. We will update when roadway is fully open. Thank you for your patience. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) January 26, 2021

