ILTexas’ Aggieland High School is now open

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning, International Leadership of Texas (ILTexas) leadership, students, and local officials opened the new interim “Aggieland High School.”

The high school is located temporarily in the former College Station Police Department Building on Texas Avenue.

The building was remodeled by ILTexas, and now features over 10 classrooms plus a multipurpose room.

”The fact that this is a city-owned government building, we’re very very thankful to the city council for allowing us to renovate the former police station into a school, and to be able to work with us and to be able to accept the $2 million investment that IL Texas has made to renovate this building,” said Eddie Conger, ILTexas District Superintendent.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said he couldn’t be happier to see how the building is being used.

“I probably share the same thoughts as my fellow city council members,” said Mooney. “I couldn’t be more pleased that we have been able to not transform this building but merely transition this building.”

Students were able to start classes in the new building on Monday, and Conger said it was like Christmas morning for them because the high school students now have a building of their own.

Currently, around 100 students are attending the high school.

“We are so appreciative to the greater Brazos Valley to be able to entrust their kids with us,” said Conger.

ILTexas hopes to build a high school in the near future.

