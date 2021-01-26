Advertisement

Jones Named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s N’dea Jones was named to the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Tuesday.

Jones has been a consistent force for the No. 8 Aggies. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native averages 13.0 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. She leads the country with 10 double-doubles, and just recently became A&M’s all-time leader in double-doubles.

The rebound machine paces the Southeastern Conference in total rebounds (159), and leads a defense that allows only 60.7 points per game. Jones has helped the Aggies outrebound their opponents in 13 games this season, they are 13-0 in those outings.

Jones was named SEC Co-Player of the Week earlier this year and she earned a spot on the John R. Wooden Midseason Watch List. No Aggie has ever won the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Jones is joined by 14 of the nation’s best defenders on the watch list, and is one of three SEC players to make the cut.

Jones and A&M are set for a road game at Auburn Thursday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. The Aggies return home Sunday, Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. to play No. 22 Georgia in their 10th-Anniversary Game that will honor the 2010-11 national championship team.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

NameClassPos.SchoolConference
Aliyah BostonSo.FSouth CarolinaSEC
Veronica BurtonJr.GNorthwesternBig Ten
Kate CainSr.CNebraskaBig Ten
Charli CollierJr.F/CTexasBig 12
Elissa CunaneJr.CNC StateACC
Arella GuirantesSr.GRutgersBig Ten
Sara HamsonSr.CBYUWCC
N’dea JonesSr.FTexas A&MSEC
Natasha MackSr.FOklahoma StateBig 12
Aari McDonaldSr.GArizonaPac-12
Nancy MulkeySr.CRiceC-USA
Olivia Nelson-OdodaJr.FUConnBIG EAST
Chasity PattersonSr.GKentuckySEC
DiDi RichardsSr.GBaylorBig 12
Sage StobbartJr.PUC DavisBig West

