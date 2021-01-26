Local rideshare driver frustrated by passengers who don’t follow COVID requirements

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - COVID-19 guidelines mandated by the state leave business owners the task of making sure employees and customers are in compliance. When someone violates these orders, local leaders say not much can be done due to the lack of resources.

“We didn’t design our society around these rules. We didn’t design our law enforcement to be able to just have hundreds of extra people just sitting around to enforce the governor’s orders,” said Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson.

“It’s certainly an issue but the county doesn’t have the staff to be able to enforce the mask policy or the restaurant capacity or that sort of thing,” said Brazos County Judge Duane Peters.

Mayor Karl Mooney says they have the same staffing problem in College Station.

Despite rules being in place, Uber drivers like Estefan Ramos say it’s hard being made the bad guy.

“One of the biggest problems is having passengers not want to wear their masks. Also, instead of four passengers, we only allow three for Uber X’s and XL rides. SUVs can only allow five passengers, not your standard seven,” said Ramos.

Still, Ramos says in order to keep his job and follow the rules he has to turn away customers.

“I follow the policy because you can be deactivated. Also, you should be doing the right thing and having people follow the rules. That way you don’t spread the virus around,” said Ramos.

Local leaders say they feel the majority take COVID-19 seriously and are enforcing or following the guidelines on their own.

“I think we’re doing a reasonable job of enforcing it. I think our citizens are doing a reasonable job of sending in complaints to us if they feel that there are some flagrant violators,” said Nelson “Overall, I’m proud of our citizens for by and large managing this and doing what people are asking them to do.”

Ramos says when it comes to rideshare, he hopes people just do what they’re supposed to.

“Drivers can be deactivated for not following the rules and also the passengers can also be deactivated as well. So everybody should do their part to report those who aren’t following the rules,” said Ramos.

