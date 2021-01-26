Local state lawmakers working to get answers on vaccine distrubtion

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Frustration is growing around how slow COVID-19 vaccines are rolling out.

Earlier this month, state representative John Raney told KBTX there’s an error in the vaccine tracking system and the state is working to fix it.

On Monday, KBTX reached back out to lawmakers to see where they are in correcting the issue.

John Raney and Kyle Kacal were unavailable for an interview today, but Kacal told KBTX he is scheduling a meeting with Gov. Greg Abbott this week on how his office can be more helpful and work to get more vaccines to rural areas.

The Brazos County COVID-19 Task Force says the issue is administrative. They say there’s a several day lag between the number of people getting vaccinated in Brazos County and what is recorded on the state system. For example, the dashboard says as of Monday, January 25, there have been more than 18,000 vaccines allocated to Brazos County and 8,265 administered. This week Brazos County will receive another 1,200 doses. Based on the states records of doses they have shipped Brazos County has only received 10,675 doses.

Kacal says he will talk with KBTX after his meeting with Governor Abbott.

