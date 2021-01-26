Advertisement

López signs with European squad

(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EIBAR, Spain – Texas A&M soccer standout Jimena López signed a professional contract with Sociedad Deportiva Eibar, the Spanish club announced Tuesday SD Eibar competes in Primera Iberdrola, the highest tier of women’s soccer in Spain. As the 2020-21 campaign hits the midway point, SD Eibar sits in ninth place on the 18-team Primera Iberdrola table. The squad is located in Eibar, a city of approximately 28,000, in the Basque Country of Spain.

Earlier this month, OL Reign snatched up López in the third round of the National Women’s Soccer League Draft with the 28th overall pick. The versatile López was the 2019 SEC Midfielder of the Year and earned SEC Co-Defender of the Year recognition following the 2020 fall campaign. She garnered All-SEC First Team for the second time. López led the Aggies and ranked second in the SEC with four assists. The Mexico City native added three goals in 2020. López’s career numbers include 59 points on 18 goals and 23 assists in 71 matches.

López is well versed on the international scene, making appearances with the Mexico national teams at the U17, U20 and senior levels. She has played in CONCACAF 2020 Olympic Qualifier events as well as the 2019 Pan American Games, 2018 CONCACAF U20 Championship and 2016 FIFA U17 World Cup.

