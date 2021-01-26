Advertisement

Mu garners multiple weekly honors

Athing Mu set a NCAA record in the 600m at the Aggie Invitational.
By Tyler Shaw and Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M track star Athing Mu won both the SEC Co-Runner of the Week and USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week after her record-breaking performance at the Aggie Invitational.

Release from Texas A&M:

Mu broke a 40-year-old collegiate record in the 600m, stopping the clock at 1:25.80. She shaved 0.76 seconds off the previous record set by Delisa Walton (Tennessee) in March of 1981.

The freshman split 50.94 in the 4x400m to help the Aggies finish first with a time of 3:32.39, the second fastest 4x400m in the NCAA this season.

It is the first time that a Texas A&M female athlete garnered National Athlete of the Week during the indoor season since Jazmine Fray’s collegiate-record 800m performance in 2017.

The Trenton, New Jersey, native has two world-leading times, the 600m and the 800m. Last week in her collegiate debut she set an American U20 record in the 800m at 2:01.07, just missing Fray’s collegiate record of 2:00.69.

