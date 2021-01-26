New grazing service creating charcuterie boxes in BCS

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Graze ‘Em College Station is a new B/CS business creating charcuterie grazing boxes and tables.

If you are unfamiliar with Charcuterie, Graze ‘Em College Station owner Shelley Burkett said it’s similar to a Lunchable, but a bit more upscale.

“Millennials have basically grown up on Lunchables, and this is pretty much an adult version of a Lunchable because it is such a delicious and unique dish that everyone can enjoy,” said Burkett.

At Graze ‘Em College Station, there is a variety of grazing box sizes. Plus seasonal boxes.

Just in time for Valentines’ Day, Burk is offering the “Brie Mine” box.

Preorder for our Valentine’s Day “Brie Mine” ❤️ grazing box is now LIVE! Perfect for a romantic evening at home or for a... Posted by Graze 'Em College Station on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Included in the boxes are variations of meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits, spreads, homemade pickles, and more.

Additionally, Burkett is taking orders for events and weddings where she can create a grazing table, which is a table full of items found in her boxes.

Click here to learn more about the different boxes and to place an order with Graze ‘Em College Station.

Graze 'Em College Station is a new business in the B/CS area creating charcuterie boards, boxes, and tables. Fallon Appleton KBTX is live with the tasty details! Posted by KBTX Media on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.