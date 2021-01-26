Overnight mobile home fire near Lake Bryan under investigation

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Department chief says a double-wide mobile home is a total loss after a fire overnight.

VFD Chief Joe Warren says the mobile home, located in the 2600 block of Barnes Road, was vacant at the time of the fire. No one was hurt in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

