Advertisement

Overnight mobile home fire near Lake Bryan under investigation

(WSAW)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Department chief says a double-wide mobile home is a total loss after a fire overnight.

VFD Chief Joe Warren says the mobile home, located in the 2600 block of Barnes Road, was vacant at the time of the fire. No one was hurt in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three TDCJ guards stabbed by inmate at Ellis Unit, two hospitalized
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of fake sergeant scam
Caldwell man in critical condition after aggravated assault
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
48 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, 112 new cases
Officers on scene were examining a Jeep Wrangler that was eventually towed away. No other...
Private Investigator, former BPD Sergeant shares analysis of investigating officer-involved shootings

Latest News

Private Investigator, former BPD Sergeant shares analysis of investigating officer-involved...
Private Investigator, former BPD Sergeant shares analysis of investigating officer-involved shootings
Texas A&M professor in Latino and Mexican American Studies encouraged by diversity report, but...
Texas A&M professor in Latino and Mexican American Studies encouraged by diversity report, but acknowledges challenges lie ahead
A YEAR OF COVID-19: How the pandemic shaped the Brazos Valley in this last year
A YEAR OF COVID-19: How the pandemic shaped the Brazos Valley in this last year
Monday Night Weather Update 1/25
Monday Night Weather Update 1/25