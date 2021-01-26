SEC Adjusts Site of 2021 Football Media Days; Nashville rescheduled to 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (January 26, 2021) – The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday it is adjusting the site of its annual SEC Football Media Days in 2021 from Nashville to Hoover, Alabama, and will reschedule the Nashville event to the summer of 2023.

SEC Football Media Days, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now scheduled to be held at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, July 19-22. The Wynfrey Hotel has been the site of the signature event 18 times in the last 19 occurrences.

“Nashville’s success with the NFL Draft in 2019 was a point of attraction when we originally selected it as site for SEC Football Media Days, but the current environment related to the virus will not allow us to explore some of the unique fan experiences we had hoped to pursue in Nashville for this event,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “With two years to prepare, we look forward to making SEC Media Days an even bigger event in Nashville in 2023.”

The SEC will announce the site of the 2022 SEC Football Media Days in the near future.