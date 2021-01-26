Advertisement

Senate, House Dems introduce bills to raise minimum wage to $15

Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal...
Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal minimum wage, currently $7.25, to $15 by 2025.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal minimum wage, currently $7.25, to $15 by 2025.

In the House bill, the wage would increase to $9.50 when it goes into effect, if passed and signed by the president. It would move to $11 in one year, $12.50 in 2023, $14 in 2024 and $15 in 2025.

President Joe Biden has called for a $15 federal minimum wage, and it has been included in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package proposal. He already signed an executive order to encourage raising the pay of federal workers.

The order directs agencies to identify which federal workers earn less than $15 per hour and craft policies to promote that wage level as a baseline. Biden also started the work to issue an executive order that requires federal contractors to pay a $15 minimum wage and provides emergency paid leave to workers.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three TDCJ guards stabbed by inmate at Ellis Unit, two hospitalized
Caldwell man in critical condition after aggravated assault
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of fake sergeant scam
Officers on scene were examining a Jeep Wrangler that was eventually towed away. No other...
Private Investigator, former BPD Sergeant shares analysis of investigating officer-involved shootings
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
48 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, 112 new cases

Latest News

A full moon over Arlington, Virginia.
January’s full wolf moon rises Thursday
Lorenzo Alvarado, 38
Bryan man arrested for DWI after flipping truck on 29th Street
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
AP sources: Biden to pause oil drilling on public lands
If both sides can't come to terms, Democrats may pursue a rare and controversial legislative...
Biden more bullish on vaccines, open to 1.5 million daily shot goal