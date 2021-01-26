Texas A&M professor in Latino and Mexican American Studies encouraged by diversity report, but acknowledges challenges lie ahead

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One Texas A&M history professor, who is also core faculty in Latino and Mexican American Studies, is impressed by the diversity report released by the university’s commission, but says making meaningful change will present its challenges.

The Texas A&M University Commission on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion presented their findings to the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents Monday evening. The report found the school falls short in matching demographic populations of Texas. Although the commission found Hispanic enrollment has increased by 300% since 1999, enrollment among Black students is flat over the past 20 years, including the hiring of Black faculty and staff. The report also detailed retention of those students is 13-20% lower than other land grant institutions.

“We found that in some areas, compared to other land grant universities, we are average or below average, so there are opportunities to do better,” Commission Co-Chair Johnny Hurtado told the Board of Regents during Monday’s special meeting to brief them on the report’s findings.

History professor in Latino and Mexican American Studies Felipe Hinojosa says he’s impressed by the report, but major challenges lie ahead to generate change.

“Texas A&M for a long time I think has not done a very good job of building an infrastructure of support for its student body and faculty on campus,” Hinojosa said. “Our numbers can change dramatically, and that’s great, and we celebrate that, but on the other hand we still lack services for some of these students.”

Hinojosa says it’s one thing to boost demographic enrollment numbers, but retention of those students is another. He says hiring more faculty who come from those backgrounds and developing cultural spaces on campus for students to gather while helping others understand what it’s like to grow up in their shoes is crucial in doing so.

“Texas A&M is a campus that for a long time has a history of exclusion,” Hinojosa said. “To try to remedy that, we should build spaces where students can feel at home, to welcome students of all cultural backgrounds from around the world. I think those kinds of spaces help students to flourish.”

He’s encouraged real change will happen though, based on the nearly $25 million the university is committing to the effort. Some of the strategies that money will help fund are increasing the Regents’ Scholar Program by more than 10%, establishing pathways-to-doctorate fellowships, growing the ACES (Accountability, Climate, Equity and Scholarship) Fellows Faculty Program, and better communicating the success of the school’s many former students of color.

“I think a lot of that money that’s going to recruitment and scholarships should also go to the hiring of faculty and should also go to the establishment of academic programs in African American studies, Latino studies, and other departments,” Hinojosa said. “These sorts of student support and academic programs benefit the entire university and students of all backgrounds.”

Hinojosa says Texas A&M has a lot of soul searching to do by looking at itself internally and examining systemic racism on campus.

“I really do think the commission’s report gets at this,” Hinojosa said. “They’re concerned about campus climate. They’re concerned about the way students are feeling on campus. They, I think, are listening to the stories I’ve been listening to since I’ve been working here over the last ten years to the students who talk about the marginalization and feel like they don’t belong on this campus.”

There’s a lot of work to do, Hinojosa says, but that doesn’t mean students, faculty, or university leadership should be afraid or backtrack from that. In fact, he says the campus community as a whole should welcome that challenge.

“We are a world-class academic institution,” Hinojosa said. “I think it’s in our DNA to rise up to those challenges, so I’m excited about what the future holds, even as we face these monumental challenges ahead.”

To read the commission’s full report, click here.

