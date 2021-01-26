Advertisement

Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Falls to No. 2 UCLA

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES – Texas A&M women’s tennis dropped a 4-0 result to the No. 2 UCLA Bruins on Monday afternoon at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. UCLA improves to 2-0 on the season while the Aggies drop to 3-1.

In doubles, UCLA snagged the first point of the match by recording a victory on court two, swiftly followed by a win on court one. Riley McQuaid and Jessica Anzo were tied 4-4 with Abi Altick and Taylor Johnson, but the match remained unfinished after the Bruins took a 1-0 lead.

The Aggies were able to win the first set in two of their singles matches, as Katya Townsend led Jada Hart 6-3 while Renee McBryde had a 6-4 advantage after the first stanza against Vivian Wolff. UCLA followed by recording wins on court one and court six and had a 3-0 lead with four singles matches outstanding. The Bruins recorded the clincher on court two, defeating the Aggies 4-0.

A&M finished with a 1-1 record on the 13th annual ITA Kickoff Weekend and holds a 6-2 record at the tournament since Mark Weaver was named head coach in 2015-16. Following their win on Monday, UCLA advances to the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M women’s tennis returns home on Saturday, January 30, as the Aggies get set to host SMU and Abilene Christian in a doubleheader at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. First serve against the Mustangs is scheduled for 12 p.m., with the match against Abilene Christian slated for 5 p.m.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On today’s match against UCLA…

“At the end of the day, UCLA played at a very high level and it shows us where we need to get to. UCLA is absolutely loaded with talent throughout their lineup, especially on the doubles side. For us, I thought Renee [McBryde] played some excellent tennis, and Katya [Townsend] did as well. It was very encouraging to see them fight the way that they did and that is a positive that we can take away from this match. That being said, we’re looking forward to returning home to take on SMU and Abilene Christian this weekend.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

UCLA 4, Texas A&M 0

Los Angeles Tennis Center – Los Angeles, Calif.

Singles Competition

1. #7 Abbey Forbes (UCLA) def. #64 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 6-2, 6-0

2. #9 Elysia Bolton (UCLA) vs. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 6-2, 6-3

3. Katya Townsend (TAMU) vs. #19 Jada Hart (UCLA) 6-3, 2-5, unfinished

4. Renee McBryde (TAMU) vs. Vivian Wolff (UCLA) 6-4, 3-1, unfinished

5. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) vs. Abi Altick (UCLA) 2-6, 1-5, unfinished

6. Annette Goulak (UCLA) def. Jessica Anzo (TAMU) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles Competition

1. #1 Elysia Bolton / Jada Hart (UCLA) def. #39 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 6-2

2. Annette Goulak / Vivian Wolff (UCLA) def. Katya Townsend / Renee McBryde (TAMU) 6-1

3. Riley McQuaid / Jessica Anzo (TAMU) vs Abi Altick / Taylor Johnson (UCLA) 4-4, unfinished

Order of Finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (1,6,2)

POSTMATCH NOTES

TEAM NOTES

· Texas A&M drops to 3-1 on the season.

· UCLA climbs to 2-0 following the win.

· The order of finish in Monday’s match was as follows:

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.

