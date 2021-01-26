Advertisement

Texas man pleads guilty in plot to attack Trump Tower

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2018 photo, Trump Tower, center, stands on New York's Fifth Avenue.
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2018 photo, Trump Tower, center, stands on New York's Fifth Avenue.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to a terror charge after authorities accused him of plotting attacks on the White House and Trump Tower in New York City.

Twenty-two-year-old Jaylyn Christopher Molina, of Cost, also pleaded guilty Monday to one count of receiving child pornography after authorities found images on his cellphone while executing a search warrant.

Molina was accused of conspiring with a South Carolina man in attacks inspired by the Islamic State. Their plotting allegedly began in May 2019, when President Donald Trump was in office.

Molina faces up to 40 years in prison when he’s sentenced in April.

