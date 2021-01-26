Advertisement

Treat of the Day: 10 CSISD musicians selected to all-state honors

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ten college station ISD students were recently selected to the Texas all-state band, choir, and orchestra.

All-state band members include a trio of CSHS students: Anderson Kurk, Jack Montgomery, and Noah Zhou. The recognition was the second in a row for Kurk.

In choir, Lauren Moore, Silas Merrell, and Elliott Lewis earned the coveted all-state honor. Moore’s all-state citation was her second consecutive.

Sabrina Hu, Hannah Jeong, Jeremy No, and Sophia Wu, were elected to the all-state orchestra.

Ben Roberts, Andrew Sorescu, Emma Barrow, and Carson Seiber were all selected as all-state alternates.

