Wilson Earns SEC Weekly Diving Honors

BRYAN – COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Junior transfer Aimee Wilson was named Southeastern Conference Female Diver of the Week, the league announced Tuesday afternoon. Wilson has earned the accolade for the sixth time in her career and first time representing the Maroon & White.

The Aggies went 1-2-3 on both springboards against LSU and SMU. Wilson recorded her highest score so far this season on the 3-Meter board with a score of 373.43 against the Tigers. The Calgary, Alberta native compiled three first-place finishes and one second-place finish in two meets last week.

The Aggie diving team will prepare over the upcoming weeks for its portion of the SEC Championships, hosted by Missouri, Feb 17-20.

Check 12thMan.com and follow @AggieSwimDive on Twitter for updates and results.