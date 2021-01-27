Another cold front moves in Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a beautiful Tuesday with sunshine and daytime highs in the 70s, a few changes arrive Wednesday as a cold front moves into the Brazos Valley.

These changes are ushered in by gusty winds, which blow through in different waves throughout the day. Winds of 30 mph+ will be possible around the 1 a.m. - 5 a.m. time frame Wednesday morning, but should settle a bit by the time many are waking up. Regardless, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to secure loose/light lawn items before bed Tuesday night! As these winds help temperatures fall into the 40s for the morning commute, you’ll want to take the extra layer as you’re headed out the door and the kids are headed out to the bus stop.

Wednesday's cold front ushers in a bit more cooler and drier air to the Brazos Valley. (KBTX)

As temperatures head for the low 60s with more sunshine, the second wave of gusty winds (25-30 mph+) blows into the Brazos Valley as early as the mid-to-late morning hours. This second push of cooler air looks to drop temperatures into the 50s by the afternoon drive, so keep the light jacket handy!

Even though the grounds are somewhat saturated thanks to recent rounds of rain over the past few weeks, combine drier air with Wednesday’s gusty winds and an elevated fire danger could be in the mix for some. Plan on taking extra care with any activity that could contain an open flame throughout the day. As these winds filter down through the state, allergens from other areas may move into portions of the Brazos Valley as well, meaning mountain cedar may be an issue for those that have sensitive allergies over the next few days!

As cooler air works its way back in, temperatures are on the downward trend throughout the overnight hours Wednesday. Morning lows in the 30s look to accompany most on the Thursday morning drive, so plan on bundling up as you’re stepping outside.

As cooler air filters into the Brazos Valley, temperatures will head for the 30s by early Thursday morning. (KBTX)

Daytime highs look to top off on a more seasonable note over the next few days, before a warming trend moves back in for the weekend. As Saturday makes another run for the 70s, another cold front moving through will have temperatures dipping down into the 60s to start off next week.

Wednesday's cold front will bring a seasonable feel back to the Brazos Valley for the next few days ahead of a warming trend into the weekend. (KBTX)

Our next chance for rain moves in with this weekend front as a southerly breeze pumps in a bit more moisture ahead of its arrival. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms look to be possible Saturday as this cold front sags southward through the state.

Stay informed and up-to-date on the forecast across the Brazos Valley with the KBTX PinPoint Weather App this week!

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.