Advertisement

Burton ISD grades 7-12 shifting to virtual learning after multiple COVID-19 exposures

Burton ISD Junior High and High School will shift to remote learning until Feb. 8.
Burton ISD is moving all junior high and high school classes online after multiple COVID-19...
Burton ISD is moving all junior high and high school classes online after multiple COVID-19 exposures.(Burton ISD)
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - Starting Thursday, all 7th through 12th-grade classes in Burton ISD will move to remote learning. School officials say the decision was made after multiple students and staff were exposed to COVID-19 recently. Learning for all students in those grades will be completely virtual until Monday, Feb. 8.

All junior high sports events have been canceled until the return to in-person learning and all high school games have been postponed.

The letter sent to all parents and posted on the Burton ISD website notifying students and...
The letter sent to all parents and posted on the Burton ISD website notifying students and staff of the move to online learning for Burton Junior High and Burton High School.(Burton ISD)

School officials say lessons will continue remotely using student Chromebooks. School staff will return to the building after a deep cleaning is completed in all high school buildings.

Students at Burton Elementary in grades Pre-K through 6th will continue to attend classes in person.

All buses will run on schedule for Burton Elementary and breakfast and lunch will be unaffected at the school.

School officials strongly encourage anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested for the virus and to notify your campus nurse and campus administrators immediately. You can call (979)-830-3651 to do so.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested overnight after police activity
Man with outstanding warrants arrested after traffic stop in Bryan
Ryan Stallings, 33, Celeste Perez, 26.
Court documents show second person at scene of College Station officer-involved shooting
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
10 COVID-19 deaths reported, 45 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Three TDCJ guards stabbed by inmate at Ellis Unit, two hospitalized
Lorenzo Alvarado, 38
Bryan man arrested for DWI after flipping truck on 29th Street

Latest News

Valeria Ruiz TikTok post has more than 1 million likes. Since then she's posted other tips and...
Viral Tiktok
New details show CSPD, DPS shot at suspect in deadly traffic stop
New details show CSPD, DPS both fired at suspect during deadly traffic stop
The garage sale is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Bryan. Donations are being accepted this...
Donate now for Saturday’s garage sale benefiting United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet
New Asian fusion restaurant takes creative, modern approach to food