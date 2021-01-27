Burton ISD grades 7-12 shifting to virtual learning after multiple COVID-19 exposures

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - Starting Thursday, all 7th through 12th-grade classes in Burton ISD will move to remote learning. School officials say the decision was made after multiple students and staff were exposed to COVID-19 recently. Learning for all students in those grades will be completely virtual until Monday, Feb. 8.

All junior high sports events have been canceled until the return to in-person learning and all high school games have been postponed.

The letter sent to all parents and posted on the Burton ISD website notifying students and staff of the move to online learning for Burton Junior High and Burton High School. (Burton ISD)

School officials say lessons will continue remotely using student Chromebooks. School staff will return to the building after a deep cleaning is completed in all high school buildings.

Students at Burton Elementary in grades Pre-K through 6th will continue to attend classes in person.

All buses will run on schedule for Burton Elementary and breakfast and lunch will be unaffected at the school.

School officials strongly encourage anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested for the virus and to notify your campus nurse and campus administrators immediately. You can call (979)-830-3651 to do so.

