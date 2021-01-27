Advertisement

Cold, and maybe a bit frosty, overnight...

By Shel Winkley
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Latest cold front to reach the Brazos Valley has brought back a more standard January feel. A cold night is ahead with lows dropping to the 30s area-wide: low 30s / possible light freeze for those further north and mid-to-upper 30s for those down south. While many will likely miss the freeze mark, it will be cold enough that a light, patchy frost could form for the few hours around sunrise. A night to grab an extra blanket, protect the extremely tender plants, and give the furballs a warm spot to sleep.

Muddled sunshine Thursday and a northeasterly wind will keep a chill around: afternoon highs are only slated for the mid-to-upper 50s. Like winter to feel like winter? Get in on it tomorrow because by Friday we are starting a short warming trend as south-southeast winds take back over. Gloomy, dreary start to the weekend with overcast skies and a chance for light rain Saturday. The best rain chance will likely miss the Brazos Valley to the east but sunshine and seasonable highs are back for all by Sunday.

Wednesday Night: Scattered high clouds. Low: 35. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Scattered high clouds. High: 57. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 38. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Friday: Increasing clouds. High: 65. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

