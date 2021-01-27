Advertisement

Back to jacket weather through the end of the week

By Max Crawford
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
A series of fronts has brought winter back to the Brazos Valley! After a gusty night, we’ve calmed down a bit early Wednesday, but it is blustery enough to add to the chill factor out there. Where we may have been able to shed the extra layers the past couple afternoons, thanks to yet another front, you may keep the long sleeves through the day. We top out around 60 or so by mid-afternoon, then make the dive down into the 30s tonight.

High clouds overhead will make Thursday morning’s temperature tricky -- but better to plan for a light freeze if you live north of OSR. While there is not much moisture in the atmosphere, a light frost is not ruled out as the day begins. High clouds may well stick around through most of the day Thursday, but we should manage some filtered son at least, and work our way to about 60 degrees. Friday looks fantastic, with highs in the mid 60s, and our next system rolls through Saturday. This one should pack a modest amount of moisture, meaning a quick shower or two is possible through the day Saturday before ample sunshine returns Sunday.

Wednesday: Clearing skies. High: 63, falling to the 50s after 3pm. Wind: NNW 10-15 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 37. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Scattered high clouds. High: 59. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Skies clear overnight. Low: 41. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

