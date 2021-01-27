College Station Lady Cougars post 1-0 nil win over Rudder

The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team defeated the Rudder Rangers 1-0 Tuesday night at Cougar Field to improve to 1-1 in district play.

The Cougs (6-3-2) scored with 5 minutes left in the match when Kylie McRaven found Kalan Breedlove on the left side. Breedlove broke free down the left flank and cut the ball back across the face of the goal. Anna Kjervfe fired the ball past the Rudder goalie to the far post for the winning goal.

Keira Herron had the shutout in goal for the Cougars, with solid play by Reagan Bethke, Adriana Wagner and Lauren Hanik.

The JV defeated Rudder 7-0 to improve to 2-0 in district. Cougar goals were scored by Ashlyn Turner (4), Arian Owens (1), Robin Loopstra (1), and Megan Miles. Loopstra had four assists, Logan Auckland had 2, and Rachel Bottiglieri had one. Mackenzie Martin and Emily Hord shared the shutout in goal for the Cougs. Next action for the Cougars will be Friday night in Magnolia against district rival Magnolia West.