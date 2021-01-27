Advertisement

Construction of BigShots Golf begins at Travis Bryan Midtown Park

Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BigShots Golf has begun construction on its location at Travis Bryan Midtown Park after several pandemic related delays in 2020 and is slated to open in late 2021 offering a tech-driven entertainment and culinary experience for all ages and skill levels.

The two-story 40,000-square-foot venue will feature 60 game bays, a private event space, an outdoor patio, a nine-hole mini-golf course, an activity center for kids, and a golf academy that can be used for year-round training. In addition, BigShots will offer unexpected menu items such as the PB & Jam burger, signature cocktails, and local craft beer.

“We are excited to begin construction on our BigShots Golf Aggieland location,” said ClubCorp CEO David Pillsbury. “We thank the City of Bryan for their continued support as we work toward bringing a whole new level of entertainment and innovative dining to the community.”

BigShots Golf teamed up with local Bryan-College Station residents Dr. Jim and Allyson Butler to help bring the entertainment venue to Travis Bryan Midtown Park.

“We are very pleased to partner with BigShots Golf to bring this family-fun entertainment venue to Aggieland,” said Dr. Jim Butler. “There is no doubt it will become a popular location for family and friends to gather for fun games, delicious food, and an overall great experience.”

As BigShots Golf Aggieland gets underway, the company continues to plan future locations and partnerships across the nation.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside the Butlers and the City of Bryan to bring the BigShots Golf brand to Aggieland, adding to our brand’s tremendous momentum in 2021,” said Randall Cousins, senior vice president of BigShots Golf and Texas A&M Class of 2006. “We are also pursuing new market opportunities across the country to expand our brand and bring the BigShots Golf experience to more communities.”

