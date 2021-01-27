Advertisement

COVID in Context: Where does the Brazos Valley rank in allocated, distributed vaccines?

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Brazos Valley is among the lowest in terms of distributed vaccine doses.

Texas is divided into Trauma Service Area (TSA) regions, used to monitor health data in those areas.

The Brazos Valley makes up TSA region N.

Using DSHS data per Jan. 26, see the breakdown of first doses given as a percentage of eligible Phase 1A and 1B residents:

Per data from Texas DSHS
Per data from Texas DSHS(KBTX)

Using the same DSHS data per Jan. 26, see the breakdown of completed vaccinations (first and second doses) given as a percentage of eligible Phase 1A and 1B residents:

Per data from Texas DSHS
Per data from Texas DSHS(KBTX)

Obviously, Region N health officials can only distribute the doses that are provided to them from the state. Using the same DSHS data per Jan. 26, see the breakdown of allocated doses as a percentage of eligible Phase 1A and 1B residents:

Per data from Texas DSHS
Per data from Texas DSHS(KBTX)

The data changes daily. Furthermore, Brazos Valley health officials have said that the state’s data does not necessarily reflect an updated count of distributed vaccine doses.

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested overnight after police activity
N Harvey Mitchell at Sandy Point Rd back open after wanted person taken into custody
Ryan Stallings, 33, Celeste Perez, 26.
Court documents show second person at scene of College Station officer-involved shooting
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
10 COVID-19 deaths reported, 45 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Three TDCJ guards stabbed by inmate at Ellis Unit, two hospitalized
Lorenzo Alvarado, 38
Bryan man arrested for DWI after flipping truck on 29th Street

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
White House renews virus briefings: ‘Bringing back the pros’
University of California San Diego stocks vending machines full of COVID-19 tests.
California university rolls out COVID test vending machines
University of California San Diego stocks vending machines full of COVID-19 tests.
University stocks COVID testing kits in vending machines
President Biden's push to get more Americans vaccinated for the coronavirus. (Source: CNN)
Biden pledges to speed up vaccine deliveries