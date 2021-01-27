COVID in Context: Where does the Brazos Valley rank in allocated, distributed vaccines?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Brazos Valley is among the lowest in terms of distributed vaccine doses.

Texas is divided into Trauma Service Area (TSA) regions, used to monitor health data in those areas.

The Brazos Valley makes up TSA region N.

Using DSHS data per Jan. 26, see the breakdown of first doses given as a percentage of eligible Phase 1A and 1B residents:

Per data from Texas DSHS (KBTX)

Using the same DSHS data per Jan. 26, see the breakdown of completed vaccinations (first and second doses) given as a percentage of eligible Phase 1A and 1B residents:

Per data from Texas DSHS (KBTX)

Obviously, Region N health officials can only distribute the doses that are provided to them from the state. Using the same DSHS data per Jan. 26, see the breakdown of allocated doses as a percentage of eligible Phase 1A and 1B residents:

Per data from Texas DSHS (KBTX)

The data changes daily. Furthermore, Brazos Valley health officials have said that the state’s data does not necessarily reflect an updated count of distributed vaccine doses.

