Donate now for Saturday’s garage sale benefiting United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet is hosting its 1st Garage Sale fundraiser this weekend in Bryan.

The teens are raising money to help continue fighting for the health, education, and financial stability of everyone in the Brazos Valley, organizers said. The event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1716 Briarcrest Drive.

REQUEST FOR GARAGE SALE DONATIONS

Donations for the garage sale are being accepted Wednesday - Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the United Way Parking Lot at 1716 E. Briarcrest in Bryan. There is a large U-haul truck in the parking lot where the donations can be dropped off.

Accepted items include:

Clothes folded in a box (no trash bags, please)

Nicer clothes (dresses, suits, formal wear) on hangers

Kitchenware

Knick-knacks

Holiday decorations

Toys

Electronics in working condition and clean

Furniture that is clean

NOT ACCEPTED: Bedding, shoes, undergarments (underwear, bras, socks, swimsuits)

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.