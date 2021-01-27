Advertisement

Donate now for Saturday’s garage sale benefiting United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet

The garage sale is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Bryan. Donations are being accepted this week!(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet is hosting its 1st Garage Sale fundraiser this weekend in Bryan.

The teens are raising money to help continue fighting for the health, education, and financial stability of everyone in the Brazos Valley, organizers said. The event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1716 Briarcrest Drive.

REQUEST FOR GARAGE SALE DONATIONS

Donations for the garage sale are being accepted Wednesday - Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the United Way Parking Lot at 1716 E. Briarcrest in Bryan. There is a large U-haul truck in the parking lot where the donations can be dropped off.

Accepted items include:

  • Clothes folded in a box (no trash bags, please)
  • Nicer clothes (dresses, suits, formal wear) on hangers
  • Kitchenware
  • Knick-knacks
  • Holiday decorations
  • Toys
  • Electronics in working condition and clean
  • Furniture that is clean
  • NOT ACCEPTED: Bedding, shoes, undergarments (underwear, bras, socks, swimsuits)

