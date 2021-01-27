Four COVID-19 deaths reported, 44 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 105 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,550 active cases.

Four new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours a hospitalized white male in his 60′s, a hospitalized Hispanic male in his 60′s, a hospitalized Hispanic male in his 90′s, and a hospitalized white female in her 60′s There have been 174 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

13,418 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

30 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,094 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 465 active probable cases and there have been 2,629 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 15,142. There have been 156,713 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 80 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 123 percent.

Currently, there are 44 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 585 staffed hospital beds with 74 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 0 available ICU beds and 52 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 110 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 132 1,512 1,358 22 1,419 128 Brazos 1,550 15,142 13,418 174 7,480 1,015 Burleson 112 1,133 999 22 544 64 Grimes 22 1,913 1,837 54 886 85 Houston 93 1,415 1,290 32 1,219 113 Lee 169 1,247 1,042 36 543 35 Leon 85 905 792 28 492 17 Madison 49 1,192 1,122 21 322 25 Milam 67 1,930 1,863 25 1,279 59 Montgomery 6,668 38,075 17,967 206 18,506 3,048 Robertson 124 1,112 962 26 550 86 San Jacinto 110 703 571 22 840 40 Trinity 79 554 457 18 577 15 Walker 766 7,582 6,714 102 2,233 94 Waller 283 2,854 2,541 30 1,063 105 Washington 132 1,735 1,530 73 1,488 97

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 34 new cases and 430 active cases on Jan. 24.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 27, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 376,862 active cases and 1,845,210 recoveries. There have been 2,273,119 total cases reported and 19,329,087 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 34,701 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 1,571,093 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 297,503 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 3,012,250 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 301,173 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 26 at 3:25 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

