Health officials stay optimistic after 19 days of ICU capacity over 100%

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County hospitals have spent the last 19 days with ICUs over the 100% capacity mark.

Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan says it’s something he has never seen in his career.

“I’ve been doing this for a while and I’ve never seen anything like I’ve seen this past month in the hospitals,” said Dr. Sullivan. “It has been busy. It has been stressful. It has been emotional. It’s been a tough, tough month for sure. To see a little bit of sunlight coming through as the numbers are getting better is very welcome.”

For the last few days, active lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have continued to decrease. Sullivan says it’s a welcomed sight after a difficult couple of months.

As vaccines continue to be given out in the community, Sullivan says these next few months look hopeful for the community.

“This is a spring that we’ve got to push through,” said Sullivan. “I do believe things will be different in the summer and definitely by this fall. We just have to be patient in respect to the vaccines. They are coming. Everyone is working their tail off to get that done.”

The Brazos County vaccination HUB at the Brazos Center is yet to open, but organizers say they are aiming to open that site Monday, February 1, depending on the next allocation of vaccines.

For those who already have their first dose and are struggling to get the second within 21-28 days, Dr. Sullivan says there is no need to worry. More appointments will be made as vaccines continue to roll in.

“We are trying to keep it within that window because we have certainty, based on the data that we have, that this window works. When we start to extend it out, and we have to because we don’t have supply, then we still expect it to work. I would still recommend signing up and getting ready for that second one, and when it shows up, but we can’t fret over what we can’t control,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan says when we get closer to herd immunity, we will begin to see fewer cases, less spread, fewer hospitalizations, and fewer deaths in the community.

“Right now, the only roadblock we really have is trying to stay away from one another and wearing masks. But getting the vaccine is a more effective roadblock and that’s the one that we want, and with that time and that patience and perseverance, we will be able to get done,” said Sullivan.