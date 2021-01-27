Local funeral homes stretched thin by COVID-19 deaths

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since the beginning of this year there have been 38 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Brazos County.

Those deaths have put an extra strain on local funeral homes like Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.

“I’ve never seen anything like this, I mean typically you’ll have two or three services and you’ll get a day or two and maybe one or two more but this has been a constant,” said Agustin Trevino, Funeral Director.

Over at Hillier Funeral Home, Manging Partner Amanda Gittleman says 42 percent of services held this month are COVID-19 related.

“Our funeral home is scheduling no sooner than a week simply because of staff, the facilities, whether it’s the funeral home, the churches, that’s how busy we are,” said Gittleman.

Unlike funeral homes around the state extra refrigeration hasn’t been needed just yet.

“We have been at max capacity about four times since the pandemic. It seems like we can have everyone kind of cleared out and start again and then we end up overloaded,” said Trevino. “We’ve partnered with someone else to purchase a bigger cooling facility so we can story many more people in the near future.”

“We are fortunate that we have space and the resources to keep everyone here. We’re not delaying any pick up from hospitals or homes,” said Gittleman “We have the refrigeration trucks that are commonly seen around the country. We have those arranged and ready so that if it does get worse and we need them we’re prepared to have them.”

Both funeral homes say despite being stretched thin they’ll continue to be there for the community.

“Our staff is working tired, but relentlessly to make sure every single family is cared for,” said Gittleman.

“Emotions are really high and we want to cater to everyone as they need,” said Trevino.

Both funeral homes are offering streaming services to help with COVID-19 precautions. Guests are required to wear masks, practice social distancing and buildings are sanitized after every service.

The staff that picks up COVID-19 patients are required to dress in full PPE.

