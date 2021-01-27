New details show CSPD, DPS both fired at suspect during deadly traffic stop

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department has released more information on what happened during an officer-involved shooting on Thursday, Jan. 21.

Ryan Stallings, 33, of College Station was shot by K-9 Officer Matthew Newton, an eight-year veteran of CSPD, during a traffic stop. Stallings was the suspect of a long-term investigation and officers believed that the vehicle Stallings was driving contained narcotics.

Stallings and his girlfriend Celeste Perez, 26, of College Station, were both in the car when Newton pulled them over. Stallings and Perez were told by the officer to exit the vehicle. Stallings then told Newton that he had a handgun in the center console.

According to CSPD, Newton gave Stallings repeated and clear instructions to not reach for the handgun. Once Perez got out of the car Stallings ignored commands to get out of the car and lunged for the center console and grabbed the handgun.

Officer Newton and two DPS Troopers that have not been named, believed their lives were threatened with imminent death or serious bodily injury, fired their guns at Stallings, said the department release.

CSPD said they called paramedics to help Stallings, but he passed away at the scene.

After a search of his vehicle, officers found a large quantity of illegal drugs, including 2.3 kilos of cocaine and 1 kilo of MDMA or “Molly”.

News Release UPDATE: Suspect produces gun, shot during narcotics investigation

Perez told officers she was dating Stallings and the two lived together. She told police that she traveled to another city from College Station to traffic drugs into Brazos County.

Police obtained a search warrant for her residence in Brazos County and it was searched around 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

During the search, officers found at least 400 grams each of cocaine, Adderall, and THC. Officers also located a working digital scale with a white powdery substance and packaging material consistent with street-level drug sales.

In all, CSPD recovered 1 kilo of “Molly”, 3.9 kilos of cocaine, 8.7 kilos of Adderall (21,673 pills), 0.9 kilos of Xanax (4,505 pills), 0.6 kilos of THC, 61 cartridges of THC, and 2.1 kilos of marijuana. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $452,800.

Perez has been charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 and three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2.

A press release from CSPD explained the agency’s use of force. The police department noted that they average about 100,000 citizen contacts every year and about 100 of them lead to the use of force. CSPD says this is about half the national average.

“Due to the consequential nature of using any degree of force —including deadly force —our officers receive annual training on our Use of Force Policy and the authority to use force under the Texas Penal Code,” stated the press release. “Employees receive legal updates on the use of force as changes occur. Periodically, we provide additional training to reinforce the importance of effective communication, de-escalation and to strengthen our use of proper techniques.”

Three agencies are conducting their own investigations into this officer-involved shooting; College Station Police Department, the Texas Rangers, and the Brazos County District Attorney’s Officer. When the investigation is finished it will be presented to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office for review.

KBTX has requested copies of any dashboard and body cameras that may be available, but CSPD says those are part of the overall investigation and would not be released at this time. It’s not unusual for police to withhold videos from being released to the public during an ongoing and active investigation.

CSPD press conference

