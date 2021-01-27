No. 8 Texas A&M Set for Midweek Matchup at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 8 Texas A&M women’s basketball team remains on the road Thursday, as the Aggies travel to take on the Auburn Tigers in a 7:30 p.m. tip at Auburn Arena.

Fans in the Brazos Valley are invited to tune into the live radio broadcast of the game on Sports Radio 1150 The Zone/93.7 FM with Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz on the call. Thursday night’s matchup is slated to be nationally televised on SEC Network, with authenticated subscribers able to access the live simulcast from around the world on the ESPN app.

In the most recent iteration of the Associated Press women’s basketball top-25 poll, the Aggies stood pat at No. 8 following a win on the road against Missouri. A&M is currently the second-highest ranked team in the Southeastern Conference behind No. 4 South Carolina.

Senior forward N’dea Jones received national recognition this week for her performance on the defensive end of the floor, being named to the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. She paces the SEC in total rebounds with 159 this season and leads a defense that allows only 60.7 points per game.

The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native helped lead the team with 14 points and a season high-tying 18 rebounds. Ciera Johnson added 14 points of her own, while Aaliyah Wilson contributed 13 and Destiny Pitts added 10. McKinzie Green played a facilitator role off the bench, dishing out three assists in 14 minutes of play.

A&M once again outrebounded its opponent, hauling in 40 boards compared to Missouri’s 31. The discrepancy down low also favored the Aggies, as the Maroon & White edged the Tigers in paint scoring by a 36-34 margin. Defensively, Texas A&M forced 16 turnovers and turned those into 23 points on the offensive end. The Aggies came away with a 70-66 win and their second-consecutive victory, elevating the team’s overall record to 14-1 with a 5-1 mark in the SEC.

In her ninth season at Auburn, head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy’s program holds a 5-9 record with an 0-6 mark in SEC play. The Tigers are currently on a seven-game losing streak dating back to a 78-57 loss on Dec. 20 against Belmont. The Tigers are paced by Unique Thompson, who leads the team with 17.8 points and a league-best 14.2 rebounds per game. The Theodore, Alabama, native was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top-25 earlier this year.

Thursday night’s battle will be the 15th meeting all-time between the Aggies and Tigers, with A&M commanding victories in all 14 previous matchups. The last matchup saw the Maroon & White dominate Auburn on Feb. 23, winning 84-54 on senior day.