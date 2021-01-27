One lane, access ramp closed on Hwy 6 southbound due to crash
CSPD and CSFD are working the scene
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Department and College Station Fire Department are currently working a crash on Highway 6.
One lane is blocked and the southbound ramp to get on Highway 6 by Central Park is also closed, according to CSPD. Traffic is backed up on Highway 6 and the access road near the bridge over Harvey Mitchell Parkway south and Emerald Parkway.
