One lane, access ramp closed on Hwy 6 southbound due to crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Department and College Station Fire Department are currently working a crash on Highway 6.

One lane is blocked and the southbound ramp to get on Highway 6 by Central Park is also closed, according to CSPD. Traffic is backed up on Highway 6 and the access road near the bridge over Harvey Mitchell Parkway south and Emerald Parkway.

