One lane, access ramp closed on Hwy 6 southbound due to crash

CSPD and CSFD are working the scene
Crash on Highway 6
Crash on Highway 6(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Department and College Station Fire Department are currently working a crash on Highway 6.

One lane is blocked and the southbound ramp to get on Highway 6 by Central Park is also closed, according to CSPD. Traffic is backed up on Highway 6 and the access road near the bridge over Harvey Mitchell Parkway south and Emerald Parkway.

