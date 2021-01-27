Advertisement

N Harvey Mitchell at Sandy Point Rd in Bryan closed due to police activity

N. Harvey Mitchell is closed in both directions for a traffic stop involving a wanted person, said police.
Officers are on scene of a traffic stop involving a wanted subject near the intersection of N Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Sandy Point Road.
Officers are on scene of a traffic stop involving a wanted subject near the intersection of N Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Sandy Point Road.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have closed N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway at Sandy Point Road in both directions due to a traffic stop involving a wanted person.

No other details were immediately available.

We will post updates here on this page when new information is made available.

