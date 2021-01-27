N Harvey Mitchell at Sandy Point Rd in Bryan closed due to police activity

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have closed N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway at Sandy Point Road in both directions due to a traffic stop involving a wanted person.

Officers are on scene of a traffic stop involving a wanted subject near the intersection of N Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Sandy Point Road. N Harvey Mitchell Parkway is closed in both directions near that intersection. We will update when the roadway is open. pic.twitter.com/pEhHMwrdp0 — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) January 27, 2021

No other details were immediately available.

We will post updates here on this page when new information is made available.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.