Second half scoring drought cost Texas A&M against LSU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M tied a season-high with 12 three-pointers including Jay Jay Chandler’s 3 with 8:50 left in the game giving the Aggies a 66-60 lead, but the Maroon & White didn’t score another point in the game and suffered a 78-66 loss Tuesday night at Reed Arena.

Chandler tied a season-high with 21 points to lead the Aggies in scoring as they lost their third straight game. Cameron Thomas paced the Tigers with 28 points as LSU swept the season series against the Aggies this season.

Texas A&M will look to snap their three game losing streak as they travel to Manhattan, Kansas, to participate in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and will take on Kansas State on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 11 AM at Bramlage Coliseum and will be televised on ESPNU.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.