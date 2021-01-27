The Ranch Harley-Davidson moving into new facility next to current location

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Ranch Harley-Davidson has announced it will be moving out of its current location on Highway 6 in College Station and into a new facility that will be built next door.

The company is currently in a building that is leased. The plans are to move this fall into a larger facility next door into the empty lot that it purchased next door.

A celebration groundbreaking event is planned for this Saturday.

The following news release was sent to KBTX on Tuesday:

“The Ranch Harley-Davidson will be starting the engines on the construction of their new facility with a rockin’ groundbreaking ceremony with the B/CS Chamber of Commerce. Join us THIS Saturday (January 30th) at the site of the New Dealership and Motorcycle Training Course which is in the field next to our current location. The family-friendly event will have free drinks, two local food trucks (Jimmy’s Burger Shack & More and Big Dawg BBQ), Live Music (Sweet Baby Mayhem), a Stunt Show on H-D Motorcycles (Shakey Jake and Corey), Blood Drive (see the event page on TRH-D FB page for registration details), a Bike Detailer, Vendors, Door Prizes, and more! The party is from 11 am-3 pm, with the official ceremony revving up at 12pm. All riders, non-riders, bicycle riders, everyone is invited to be a part of our history!

Once construction is complete in the fall of 2021, the 52,000-sqft Dealership will provide an immersive Harley-Davidson experience unique to The Ranch H-D. It’ll feature an open-concept showroom that will beautifully display both New & Used Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, a state-of-the-art Service Department, and an expanded offering of Harley-Davidson Parts, Accessories, and Genuine MotorClothes. Designed true to “The Ranch H-D” fashion by local Architect and customer, Robert “Half breed” Payne, JR. A.I.A., R.I.D. It will also include a 15,000sqf H-D Riding Academy course for those who want to learn how to ride. The properties’ 6-acres will not only consist of more space for parking, events, and motorcycles, but it’ll also have more access points. As part of the Midtown City Center Development, Bird Pond Rd will be extended past Rock Prairie Rd to Highway 6 Frontage Rd. The newly extended road will be named “Town Lake Drive,” giving The Ranch H-D new entrances from different directions. The project is being led by a local General Contractor, Marek Brothers Construction, Inc.

With about 90% of the current business coming from Houston and surrounding areas, The Ranch H-D hopes the new dealership will create a new wave of excitement for the brand and the sport of motorcycling here locally. “We love calling College Station home!” says owner, Susan Gipson. “We wouldn’t be able to make this giant step forward if it weren’t for the support of our local & motorcycle communities, and this will allow us to continue giving back!”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.