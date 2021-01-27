Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD swim team posts strong showing at district meet

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham high school swimmers recently had a strong showing at their first postseason test. The team notched champion titles in five events at the district meet.

Fifteen swimmers earned top-four finishes and advanced to the regional competition. Eight of those swimmers finished as runners-up in their events while the girls swept the podium in the 500 Freestyle.

Junior Caden Crow earned the top honor available, taking home the coveted swimmer of the meet award.

Brenham High Swim Coach Jeff Clayton came home with the boys and girls District Coach of the Year Award.

The 15 swimmers with top-four finishes will advance to the regional meet to be held the first weekend in February.

Top finishers there will move on to the state meet in late February.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested overnight after police activity
Man with outstanding warrants arrested after traffic stop in Bryan
Ryan Stallings, 33, Celeste Perez, 26.
Court documents show second person at scene of College Station officer-involved shooting
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
10 COVID-19 deaths reported, 45 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Three TDCJ guards stabbed by inmate at Ellis Unit, two hospitalized
Lorenzo Alvarado, 38
Bryan man arrested for DWI after flipping truck on 29th Street

Latest News

Valeria Ruiz TikTok post has more than 1 million likes. Since then she's posted other tips and...
Viral Tiktok
New details show CSPD, DPS shot at suspect in deadly traffic stop
New details show CSPD, DPS both fired at suspect during deadly traffic stop
The garage sale is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Bryan. Donations are being accepted this...
Donate now for Saturday’s garage sale benefiting United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet
New Asian fusion restaurant takes creative, modern approach to food