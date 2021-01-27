Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD swim team posts strong showing at district meet

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham high school swimmers recently had a strong showing at their first postseason test. The team notched champion titles in five events at the district meet.

Fifteen swimmers earned top-four finishes and advanced to the regional competition. Eight of those swimmers finished as runners-up in their events while the girls swept the podium in the 500 Freestyle.

Junior Caden Crow earned the top honor available, taking home the coveted swimmer of the meet award.

Brenham High Swim Coach Jeff Clayton came home with the boys and girls District Coach of the Year Award.

The 15 swimmers with top-four finishes will advance to the regional meet to be held the first weekend in February.

Top finishers there will move on to the state meet in late February.

