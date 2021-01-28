Advertisement

Attorney of man found with pipe bombs says he was following ‘advice’ of Trump

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) - The FBI said they’ve charged a California man after finding pipe bombs and a cache of guns in his home.

Agents raided 43-year-old Ian Benjamin Rogers’ home earlier this month. According to the agency, they discovered assembled pipe bombs, materials that could be used to make more bombs, at least 49 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Rogers also reportedly had books that explain how to manufacture explosives.

Investigators say he admitted the bombs were his, but claimed they were for “entertainment purposes only.”

Authorities found threatening text messages on Rogers’ phone, allegedly saying things like he wanted to blow up a Democrat building.

It reportedly stems from his belief Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

Rogers’ attorney claims his client was “simply following the advice and the commentary of the president of the United States.”

He also says Rogers was not at the violent riot at the Capitol earlier this month.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested overnight after police activity
Man with outstanding warrants arrested after traffic stop in Bryan
New details show CSPD, DPS shot at suspect in deadly traffic stop
New details show CSPD, DPS both fired at suspect during deadly traffic stop
Two people were found dead after a reported hostage situation at a doctor's office in Austin,...
Pediatrician killed in hostage situation at Austin clinic
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Four COVID-19 deaths reported, 44 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Crash on Highway 6
Unsafe lane change cause of crash that backed up traffic on Highway 6

Latest News

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department work the scene Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in...
Indianapolis teen charged in fatal shootings of his family
This file photo shows the Space Shuttle Challenger Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery.
LIVE: NASA pays tribute to fallen heroes on Day of Remembrance
College Station Costa Vida breakfast menu
B/CS serves as exclusive pilot location for franchise breakfast
Texas leaders discuss Biden's new border policies
Texas leaders discuss Biden's new border policies
Two doses of the two coronavirus vaccines currently authorized in the United States are needed...
Get 2nd COVID vaccine on time, CDC urges