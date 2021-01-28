B/CS serves as exclusive pilot location for franchise breakfast

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Mexican restaurant Costa Vida is now serving breakfast and it’s the first location within the franchise to be trying out the new menu and hours.

Before even opening in College Station, local Costa Vida franchise owner and Texas A&M graduate, Holly Johnson, developed the idea to bring breakfast to the franchise, which in the past only served lunch and dinner.

“I love breakfast tacos and I just thought it would be a wonderful addition to our menu, a wonderful addition to South College Station,” said Johnson.

Johnson collaborated with Costa Vida’s Executive Chef Geoff Alter to create a menu that upheld the Baja spirit Costa Vida is known for.

“I had the opportunity to get in the kitchen with him [Alter] in Utah in August of 2019, so it has been a long time coming once we got the store open, and ready to go,” said Johnson. “Now that we’ve gotten through that first opening process we are ready to add the breakfast tacos.”

The menu features freshly made-from-scratch breakfast tacos that come in seven variations: Egg and Cheese; Potato, Egg and Cheese; Bacon, Egg, and Cheese; Machaca and Cheese; Machaca, Potato and Cheese; Sweet Pork, Egg and Cheese; and Bean and Cheese.

To compliment the breakfast tacos there are also new breakfast beverages like a Costa Rican coffee, Horchata Coffee, and Cold Brew.

This breakfast menu is a unique opportunity for the B/CS area.

“No other Costa Vidas are serving breakfast at this time. This is being piloted here in College Station, and it’s exclusive here right now and as we see it grow it could be an opportunity for other stores as well.”

Unlike lunch and dinner, the breakfast is currently only available through the Costa Vida drive-thru, through the Costa Vida app, and online.

The College Station Costa Vida opens for breakfast at 7:00 a.m. and will serve breakfast until 10:30 a.m.

Costa Vida’s breakfast along with lunch and dinner are available for catering, too. The restaurant can accommodate creating catering orders in safe individual packaging.

Costa Vida is located at 4501 Mills Park Circle in South College Station.

