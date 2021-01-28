Brazos County receives 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines for vaccination hub

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County chief vaccine coordinator Jim Stewart says St. Joseph Health received 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines today.

According to Stewart, these vaccines were the “missing piece” the county was waiting on before they could get a vaccine hub started.

The vaccine HUB at the Brazos Center has been in its testing phase this week, but Stewart says these additional vaccines will mean Brazos County is ready to officially open the HUB on Monday, Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

To be vaccinated at the hub, you have to be registered online and have an appointment. All spots at the hub are currently filled, but to be placed on a waiting list, sign up with St. Joseph Health by clicking here.

Vaccines are also being sent to the following providers, but supplies are very limited. Providers are asking people who want to get a vaccine to sign up on waiting lists, below are local providers of COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information on getting a vaccine in the Brazos Valley, click here.

