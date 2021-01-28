Advertisement

Bryan ISD teacher goes viral on TikTok after sharing teaching videos

One video posted this fall has more than 1 million likes
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jan. 27, 2021
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fannin Elementary teacher Valeria Ruiz started out teaching her Pre-K students virtually this school year.

“I was definitely nervous, Pre-K is a lot of socialization and I was like, how can I help them socialize online, through a screen?” said Ruiz.

Despite the new challenge, Ruiz says it was one of her students who made her realize she was doing something right.

“Miguel was always the first one to log on and he used to always say ‘Hello, did you miss me?’ every single day and that was so great it would just get me so excited to begin class,” said Ruiz.

One day Ruiz captured Miguel’s voice on camera excited for the day.

“That just really made my heart happy I was like alright, this kid at home has never been at school. He’s so encouraged to begin learning and he’s so happy to be a part of it,” said Ruiz.

Miguels mom, Stephanie Ortiz says Ruiz’s passion made it easy for the students and parents.

“It was amazing the way she actually figured out how to get their attention and the way that she got them to interact with her,” said Ortiz. “Just the way that he was actually wanting to learn his name and all of that, it actually worked out really well.”

Ruiz would later post the video on the popular video app TikTok, getting over 1 million likes.

“I don’t know why I recorded it, I knew that he was going to say something funny and that day he came in right away ‘Hello did you miss me?’ That’s what I posted on TikTok and everybody loved it,” said Ruiz.

In a roller coaster of a school year, Ruiz said after making the post she was even more confident in her work.

“I’m the type of person that needs words of affirmation and so many people, strangers being so nice and encouraging me has really motivated me to do my best like ‘Alright I got this’,” said Ruiz.

Since her viral post, Ruiz has used her platform to share ideas with other educators.

“People want to see the things I put out in stations and how I integrate things and I’ve been able to share that with people and they’re like ‘Oh I’m going to do that next week’ and that’s just been really motivating to continue doing my best,” said Ruiz.

Ruiz also managed to raise $500 from her TikTok fans to purchase scholastic books for all Pre-K Fannin Elementary students.

