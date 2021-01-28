Frosty start, jackets needed all the way through Thursday

Cold enough for a touch of frost early Thursday, especially across our northern counties. Either way, you’ll want to grab the extra layers again this morning, and probably need them through the day today. “Filtered sunshine” thanks to high clouds will roll in by the afternoon, stalling temps somewhere in the mid to upper 50s. We will try to work in some clearer skies by the time we get to Friday, which gets us working back closer to springlike weather by Saturday.

Thursday: Scattered high clouds. High: 57. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 38. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Friday: Increasing clouds. High: 65. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 57. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

