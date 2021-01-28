Advertisement

Frosty start, jackets needed all the way through Thursday

By Max Crawford
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cold enough for a touch of frost early Thursday, especially across our northern counties. Either way, you’ll want to grab the extra layers again this morning, and probably need them through the day today. “Filtered sunshine” thanks to high clouds will roll in by the afternoon, stalling temps somewhere in the mid to upper 50s. We will try to work in some clearer skies by the time we get to Friday, which gets us working back closer to springlike weather by Saturday.

Muddled sunshine Thursday and a northeasterly wind will keep a chill around: afternoon highs are only slated for the mid-to-upper 50s. Like winter to feel like winter? Get in on it tomorrow because by Friday we are starting a short warming trend as south-southeast winds take back over. Gloomy, dreary start to the weekend with overcast skies and a chance for light rain Saturday. The best rain chance will likely miss the Brazos Valley to the east but sunshine and seasonable highs are back for all by Sunday.

Thursday: Scattered high clouds. High: 57. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 38. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Friday: Increasing clouds. High: 65. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 57. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

