COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall while ICU occupancy remains high, one death reported

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 117 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,551 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours, a hospitalized male in his 70′s. There have been 175 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

13,533 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

31 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,115 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 416 active probable cases and there have been 2,699 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 15,259. There have been 157,618 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 88 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 133 percent.

Currently, there are 39 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 629 staffed hospital beds with 78 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 0 available ICU beds and 57 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 105 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 113 1,523 1,388 22 1,425 156 Brazos 1,551 15,259 13,533 175 7,464 1,101 Burleson 109 1,138 1,007 22 554 93 Grimes 15 1,922 1,852 55 891 93 Houston 99 1,422 1,291 32 1,233 130 Lee 155 1,252 1,061 36 553 51 Leon 80 907 799 28 494 29 Madison 52 1,192 1,119 21 328 51 Milam 70 1,941 1,871 27 1,281 64 Montgomery 7,029 38,557 18,086 207 18,885 3,294 Robertson 122 1,114 966 26 556 98 San Jacinto 115 713 576 22 882 66 Trinity 73 558 467 18 584 16 Walker 730 7,570 6,738 102 2,277 129 Waller 286 2,886 2,568 32 1,143 131 Washington 130 1,735 1,532 73 1,522 103

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 37 new cases and 411 active cases on Jan. 25.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 28, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 373,639 active cases and 1,867,288 recoveries. There have been 2,292,732 total cases reported and 19,448,730 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 35,168 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 1,603,193 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 320,310 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 3,012,350 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 304,333 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 27 at 10:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.