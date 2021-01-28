Advertisement

COVID in Context: Compared to other Texas counties, Brazos County receiving more than average vaccine

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County vaccine officials are clear: the county is ready to distribute more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, if only the state would allocate them to Brazos County.

With the vaccination hub at the Brazos Center opening on Monday, county officials confirm that the infrastructure is in place to provide mass vaccination efforts to eligible residents.

Brazos County is not alone in its ask for more vaccine doses. Many counties have long waitlists of eligible residents who would like to receive the shot.

Compared to all Texas counties, Brazos County is receiving more than the average amount vaccine per eligible resident.

Per data from the Department of State Health Services
Per data from the Department of State Health Services

Based on Texans eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through Phase 1A or 1B, the average Texas county has been allocated enough to cover about 18 percent of the eligible population. Brazos County has been allocated enough doses to cover 24 percent of the same population.

