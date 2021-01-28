E Duncan Street closed for police investigation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are conducting an investigation on E Duncan Street.

Officers are on the scene of a delayed assault report that happened in the 200 block of E Duncan Street. Police have closed the 100-200 block of E Duncan Street.

BPD said they will provide more information when it becomes available.

