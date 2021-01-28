From the Ground Up: Bringing out the big guns in the pig battle

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The USDA has recently invested over 10 million dollars to “control destructive feral swine”, almost exclusively in Texas. For a growing problem, especially here in the Lone Star State, many are saying it’s time to bring out the big guns.

“I hate to say this but we’re, [kind of] the gold standard for pig problems in this country,” says Dr John Tomeček, a Wildlife Specialist with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension. He says this “pig problem” may get worse before it gets better. That means more wild pigs encroaching on more property owners.

“Those pigs are going to where consistent water and consistent wet soil is found, and that’s in town. Folks with their beautiful turf lawns, and subdivisions with fountains outside... they know where to go to find water.”

While Texas has its fair share of problems, there’s an opportunity to lead the charge in the swine battle.

“What you’re seeing in the last several years is a bipartisan effort in congress, which is always wonderful to have recognized,” Tomeček says. “The damage from pigs affects every American. We’re talking crop damage, livestock damage, that’s food security. [We’re talking] livelihoods for producers, but we’re also talking water quality and safety.”

While it’s still an uphill battle, Tomeček says new government funding and technology can help.

“We have a lot of tools in that toolkit. From trapping and shooting and aerial work, one day we’ll have a toxicant, maybe one day we’ll have a contraceptive, every tool has got a place and time to use it.”

Unfortunately, lethal removal may be the only path forward.

“It is one of those situations where some folks may feel uncomfortable with the fact that we are talking about killing those animals, but at the end of the day, it’s the best decision we can make for the land, for agriculture, [and] for ourselves.”

