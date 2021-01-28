Gov. Abbott and President Biden clash over energy policy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order this afternoon allowing every state agency to use “all lawful powers and tools to challenge any federal action” that threatens the energy sector in Texas.

Abbott signed that executive order at a roundtable discussion with oil and gas workers, energy leaders, and advocates for the industry today. He also announced support for legislation that prohibits cities and counties from banning natural gas appliances. Abbott railed against the Biden administration’s plan to shift oil and gas industry workers from the oil fields to green energy.

“It’s wrong for a president, or anybody else to act like their job can be ended today and then is just going to be retrained for another job,” said Abbott.

First News at Four sat down with Eric Lewis, an oil and gas economics expert from Texas A&M to talk about how the seemingly juxtaposed views will coexist.

On Biden’s first day in office, he signed an executive order halting the construction of the Keystone pipeline, a move that signaled his administration’s intentions to move away from fossil fuels. While that sounds like a big move, Lewis doesn’t necessarily agree.

“It’s important to remember that not much was happening with the Keystone pipeline construction anyway,” said Lewis.

He says workers had not been doing much on the phase 4 installation that spanned from Alberta, Ontario to Nebraska. Lewis says the Keystone Pipeline wasn’t the only option for transporting oil from Canada to the U.S. anyway and doesn’t believe this change will seriously affect the energy sector in Texas or across the United States at large.

President Biden also issued an executive order yesterday creating an indefinite moratorium on new drilling permits for federal lands. In a press conference today, Abbott said there are “either zero or close to zero” oil drilling sites on federal lands in Texas. Lewis says that shouldn’t affect Texas as much as it might affect other states.

“Probably the biggest oil production right now is the Permian Basin in West Texas and that extends over into New Mexico,” said Lewis. “So certainly there is some effect on the federal land in New Mexico. Lots of that federal land in New Mexico is in that Permian Basin area.”

However, Lewis explains that because the price of oil is low, not many companies are creating new drilling sites. Lewis says there are even a lot of companies that have received a permit to begin drilling at new sites that are just sitting on them because it doesn’t make financial sense to start drilling right now. Lewis says he doesn’t believe the executive order will have any real impact on drilling here in Texas or in nearby areas. He agreed that this tends to be tough-talk from an administration looking to please voters that supported President Biden and are now expecting immediate environmental actions.

In regards to Biden’s overall initiative to enact swift and dramatic changes to slow climate change, Lewis says his administration hasn’t said that much about specifics.

He says most of these executive orders and announcements have served to “say hey, we’re gonna think about what we’re gonna do.” He says the most important iron in the fire right now is the focus on ramping up the offshore leasing of wind turbines in federal waters. Lewis says that could be a place where offshore oil and gas drilling workers are shifted and retrained to work on.

Overall, Lewis says oil and gas industry workers are used to change. He says they know there’s a job when oil prices are high and they know they can lose their jobs when oil prices are low. Lewis explains that the industry is a fluid one and will adapt to whatever changes the federal government throws their way.

But the message from state lawmakers and Abbott is clear, Texas will defend oil and gas production to the bitter end if the federal government threatens to take that away.

