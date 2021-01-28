Advertisement

Heupel hired as Tennessee’s next head football coach

Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (AP) -- Josh Heupel has been hired as Tennessee’s football coach, giving the Vols a package deal with athletic director Danny White after the two left the University of Central Florida.

Heupel accepted a six-year package worth $4 million to become Tennessee’s 27th head coach overall and fifth since the end of the 2008 season.

He was 28-8 in three seasons at UCF after being hired to replace Scott Frost.

Most Read

Man arrested overnight after police activity
Man with outstanding warrants arrested after traffic stop in Bryan
Ryan Stallings, 33, Celeste Perez, 26.
Court documents show second person at scene of College Station officer-involved shooting
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
10 COVID-19 deaths reported, 45 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Three TDCJ guards stabbed by inmate at Ellis Unit, two hospitalized
Lorenzo Alvarado, 38
Bryan man arrested for DWI after flipping truck on 29th Street

Latest News

Texas A&M Football
2021 Texas A&M Football Schedule Announced
No. 8 Texas A&M Set for Midweek Matchup at Auburn
Second half scoring drought cost Texas A&M against LSU
College Station Lady Cougars post 1-0 nil win over Rudder
College Station Lady Cougars post 1-0 nil win over Rudder