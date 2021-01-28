Heupel hired as Tennessee’s next head football coach

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (AP) -- Josh Heupel has been hired as Tennessee’s football coach, giving the Vols a package deal with athletic director Danny White after the two left the University of Central Florida.

Heupel accepted a six-year package worth $4 million to become Tennessee’s 27th head coach overall and fifth since the end of the 2008 season.

He was 28-8 in three seasons at UCF after being hired to replace Scott Frost.